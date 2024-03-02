St. Paul Public Library launching new Mobile Library

St. Paul Public Library is set to launch a new Mobile Library in May, replacing the previous Bookmobile after its 19-year legacy of bringing books to communities throughout the city. This new Mobile Library will offer expanded services including Wi-Fi access, community resource referrals, and notary services based on community feedback.

The vehicle is scheduled to arrive in early April, and the Mobile Library promises to include a multilingual collection of books, vibrant artwork, and engaging programming for all age groups.

The Mobile Library will be managed by Savitri Santhiran, who wants the vehicle to be a critical community resource and reflective of St. Paul’s diversity. To help showcase this, local artist Emma Eubanks has contributed original artwork to adorn the vehicle, reflecting the spirit of exploration and discovery found within.

The transition from the name “Bookmobile” to “Mobile Library” is meant to underscore its evolving role as a dynamic community resource, accessible to all residents regardless of background or language proficiency.

As preparations for the Mobile Library’s launch progress, existing services provided by the Bookmobile will pause starting March 31, however, interim delivery services will be available to ensure continued access to library resources.

The Mobile Library opening will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late spring, offering residents an opportunity to experience the new library service firsthand.

