St. Paul police investigating after woman’s body found in downtown parking ramp

Police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday morning at a downtown parking ramp.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police officers were called to the parking ramp near the intersection of Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue where they found the body of what they believe is an adult woman, said St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Ernster. St. Paul fire medics pronounced her dead at the scene, he said.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the woman’s death.

“Our investigators are doing the thorough work that they need to do to try and determine what led to this woman’s death. Whether that’s criminal, accidental or possibly suicide is yet to be determined,” Ernster said in a written statement Saturday.

The department will work with the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office to identify the woman and determine her exact cause of death, he said.

