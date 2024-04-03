St. Paul police investigating overnight homicide in Frogtown

A man was shot in St. Paul’s Frogtown area early Wednesday and someone drove him to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple 911 callers reported shots fired near Lafond Avenue and Grotto Street just before 1 a.m., and then said someone was shot and many people were driving away from the chaotic scene, according to Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

Officers did not find the victim in the area and another 911 came in, reporting he was being brought to Regions in a private vehicle.

No one was under arrest as of Wednesday morning. Police canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Police said they will release the victim’s name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office conducts an autopsy.

The homicide was the seventh of the year in St. Paul; there were eight as of this time last year.

On Monday in St. Paul, a 19-year-old man died in a shooting in an apartment in Merriam Park and prosecutors charged his 18-year-old friend with manslaughter Tuesday.

