St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting in Merriam Park area
St. Paul police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Merriam Park neighborhood Monday night.
The homicide happened in the 1900 block of Marshall Avenue.
Police plan to release additional information later Monday or early Tuesday.
