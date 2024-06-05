St. Paul police ask public for help in identifying person involved in hit-and-run incident

The St. Paul Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run incident that struck two pedestrians, seriously injuring one just after midnight on May 5.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster, a person driving a dark-colored vehicle on Idaho Avenue West when struck the pedestrians and fled the scene northbound on White Bear Avenue.

Beforehand, the driver was believed to be at White Dragon Bar in St. Paul.

St. Paul fire medics took the two pedestrians, women ages 47 and 51, to Regions Hospital. Updates on the conditions of the two pedestrians were not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who believes they have information regarding this case is asked to contact Sgt. Jermaine Davis at 651-266-5693.

Related Articles