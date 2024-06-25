St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter hosts budget conversations with residents this week

As St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s administration readies next year’s budget proposal, the mayor and other city officials have been hosting “community conversations” with residents since late April to discuss their priorities.

At least three more engagement sessions have been scheduled through mid-July.

The conversations are a lead-up to the mayor’s budget presentation, which will be delivered in August.

After that, the St. Paul City Council has until December to meet with residents and city department directors, make changes and adopt a final budget and tax levy.

The council will set a levy limit — the maximum property tax that the city can collect next year — at the end of September.

The St. Paul budget represents about a third of each homeowner’s property tax, with the state, school district, Metropolitan Council and other taxing jurisdictions representing the rest.

The sessions will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the North Dale Recreation Center, 1414 St. Albans St. N.; from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rondo Community Library, 461 Dale St. N.; and from 9 to 10 a.m. on July 9 at the Highland Recreation Center, 1978 Ford Parkway. A smartphone or web-device is recommended if you have one.

Those with questions can send an email to the community budget engagement inbox at communitybudgetengagement@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

More information on the process as well as past budgets is online at stpaul.gov/ofs/saint-pauls-budget.

