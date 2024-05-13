St. Paul man dies in Inver Grove Heights crash

An 18-year-old St. Paul man died after crashing his car Sunday in Inver Grove Heights, authorities say.

Eh Lee crashed near 80th Street East and Concord Boulevard just before 3 a.m., the Hennepin County medical’s office said. He died at the scene of blunt-force trauma.

Police and medics called to the single-car crash in the 7800 block of Dempsey Way just east of Concord found Lee unresponsive in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Inver Grove police Lt. John Daniels said Monday.

A preliminary cause of the crash has not been determined, Daniels said, adding they are working with Minnesota State Patrol.

