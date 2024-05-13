St. Paul man dies in Inver Grove Heights crash
An 18-year-old St. Paul man died after crashing his car Sunday in Inver Grove Heights, authorities say.
Eh Lee crashed near 80th Street East and Concord Boulevard just before 3 a.m., the Hennepin County medical’s office said. He died at the scene of blunt-force trauma.
Police and medics called to the single-car crash in the 7800 block of Dempsey Way just east of Concord found Lee unresponsive in his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Inver Grove police Lt. John Daniels said Monday.
A preliminary cause of the crash has not been determined, Daniels said, adding they are working with Minnesota State Patrol.
Related Articles
Crime & Public Safety | As Police Week begins, pride mingles with grief over fallen Burnsville officers
Crime & Public Safety | Shooter sentenced to nearly 11 years for West St. Paul park slaying in 2021
Crime & Public Safety | Owner of Minneapolis-St. Paul-West St. Paul Mexican restaurants charged with tax crimes
Crime & Public Safety | Lakeville teachers, district reach contract deal
Crime & Public Safety | Man who served as firefighter in Eagan, Eden Prairie lost his life in Minneapolis shooting