St. Paul: June 27 meeting planned on future U.S. 61 improvements

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is studying potential improvements to Minnesota 61 in St. Paul from Interstate 94 to Lower Afton Road. Prior to a scheduled resurfacing project in 2027, MnDOT is reviewing traffic volumes, crash data and turn patterns with the goal of determining what safety, mobility and accessibility improvements are needed.

MnDOT started the study in June 2023.

The study will be discussed during a community meeting, to be held in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Battle Creek Recreation Center, 75 Winthrop St. South.

An online survey is available until July 14. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/US61Stp24.

