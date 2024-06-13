St. Paul: June 27 meeting planned on future U.S. 61 improvements
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is studying potential improvements to Minnesota 61 in St. Paul from Interstate 94 to Lower Afton Road. Prior to a scheduled resurfacing project in 2027, MnDOT is reviewing traffic volumes, crash data and turn patterns with the goal of determining what safety, mobility and accessibility improvements are needed.
MnDOT started the study in June 2023.
The study will be discussed during a community meeting, to be held in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Battle Creek Recreation Center, 75 Winthrop St. South.
An online survey is available until July 14. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/US61Stp24.
Related Articles
Local News | St. Paul: Snelling Ave to close in both directions next week between Montreal Ave. and Ford Parkway
Local News | Chris Duffy: A newspaper’s longevity should be acknowledged, celebrated
Local News | Clergy abuse victim group says 5 credibly accused priests are missing from Twin Cities archdiocese public list
Local News | Neighbors rebuffed by St. Paul City Council on D1 hockey/basketball arena at University of St. Thomas
Local News | Labor leader Jason George dishes criticism on Twin Cities government officials, rent control, crime