St. Paul high school 4-year graduation rate drops 7% amid slight statewide decline

The high school graduation rate dropped for St. Paul Public Schools and schools across the state in 2023, according to data released Thursday by the state’s Department of Education. It’s the third year St. Paul’s rate has dropped and marks a reversal of slight growth last year in Minnesota.

St. Paul saw the number of students graduating in four years drop by 7% in 2023, down to a total rate of 68.4%. That’s down from a six-year high of 78.3% in 2020, something the district blames on the lasting impacts of pandemic-era school closures.

In a release announcing the new numbers, SPPS also noted when summer 2023 graduation rates are included in the total figure, the graduation rate was closer to 73.4% — a 2% drop from 2022. Decreases happened across all socioeconomic backgrounds in St. Paul schools.

Meanwhile, the statewide four-year high school graduation rate also dropped. The rate for 2023 was 83.3%. A total of 58,293 students graduated last year. This year’s decline comes after the rate grew 0.2% last year, bringing high school graduation rates a step closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Students eligible for free or reduced-price meals also saw their rates increase by 0.8%, bringing their graduation rate to 71.9%

MDE says a factor contributing to the rate decrease is a 0.4% drop in the “unknown rate” a figure that tracks students incorrectly reported or not reported as enrolled elsewhere. Officials said the number shows the importance of tracking every single student during their high school careers.

Both the district and the state education department say they’re working to address declining graduation rates through a variety of initiatives.

On the city level, SPPS is implementing “fair and equitable grading practices” to tackle failing grades and offering options to make up for failing credits including online and hands-on learning programs.

On the state, level, Education Commissioner Willie Jett said his department has started programs including a literacy initiative and has increased student mental health support.

This story will update.

