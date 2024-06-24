St. Paul firefighter missing since leaving South St. Paul residence

A woman who works as a St. Paul firefighter has been missing since she left her South St. Paul residence Sunday, police said Monday, asking for the public’s help to find her.

South St. Paul police have been working “alongside the family to locate Gloria and bring her home,” the department said in a social media post about Gloria Clausen, 38. “With permission from the family, we are sharing some information about her struggle and are seeking your help.”

Clausen is suicidal and known to frequent parks, bridges and wildlife areas, police said in a public alert. She left her residence early Sunday in a 2008 white Honda Pilot with Minnesota license plate EHU-489. Clausen is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds and has brown/blond hair.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter shared the St. Paul firefighter union’s post about Clausen being missing and wrote on X (formerly Twitter) Monday: “We join our St. Paul Fire Department, and family and friends of SPFD firefighter/EMT Gloria Clausen in praying for her well-being and safe return.”

Anyone who sees Clausen or her vehicle is asked to call 911, and anyone with information should contact South St. Paul police at 651-413-8300 during business hours or 911 after hours.

People who are in crisis can call 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or text “Home” to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. MnFIRE has a 24-hour hotline for any Minnesota firefighter who is in crisis or needs help at 888-784-6634.

Related Articles