St. Paul Evangelical Church financially supports Habitat for three local home builds

LANCASTER – Recognizing the critical importance of stable housing for the well-being of families in Fairfield County, St. Paul Evangelical Church has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, a leading local nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing solutions.

Through this partnership, the church has generously provided financial support of over $10,269 aiding in the construction of three homes over the last three years.

The decision to support this initiative aligns with St. Paul Evangelical Church's core values of love, compassion, and service. By investing in these homes, the church aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of those facing housing insecurity, offering them a foundation upon which to build brighter futures.

"We believe in the power of community and the importance of extending a helping hand to those in need," said Tom Kokensparger, Head of the Communications Committee at St. Paul Evangelical Church, in a news release. "Through our partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio, we are honored to play a role in providing safe and stable housing for families in our community."

The impact of St. Paul Evangelical Church's contribution extends far beyond the monetary value. It represents a profound commitment to serving others and creating a community where all members are supported and valued. Through initiatives like this, St. Paul Evangelical Church continues to demonstrate its dedication to embodying the principles of kindness, generosity, and social responsibility.

For more information about St. Paul Evangelical Church's community outreach efforts or to inquire about ways to get involved, please contact St. Paul’s church office at 740-654-1331 and leave a message for Tom Kokensparger.St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 125 North Eastwood Ave. in Lancaster.Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio is an independently chartered affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) the largest nonprofit home builder worldwide. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio has empowered 150 families to achieve their dreams of homeownership and break the cycle of poverty. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.habitatseo.org, or like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: St. Paul Evangelical provides financial support to Habitat for Humanity