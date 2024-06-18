St. Paul-Comcast partnership provides internet for SPHA residents

The St. Paul Public Housing Agency has been partnered with Comcast to provide Wi-Fi to all 16 PHA buildings in St. Paul, which is more than 2,500 housing units receiving internet.

This partnership is Comcast’s first collaboration with a Minnesota-based housing agency to provide pre-installed, already-on connectivity to the Xfinity network for residents, according to Comcast.

“We want to make sure that residents can get connected to the Internet, whether it be for a job, Telehealth or calling loved ones,” said Jill Hornbacher, senior director for external communications at Comcast. “We’re committed to connecting people to what matters the most.”

The network will be installed in phases — the first two SPHA buildings had been recently connected to the Internet and the other 14 buildings will have Wi-Fi by the end of 2024. To set up the internet, residents need to call Comcast or use the Xfinity app.

St. Paul PHA housing units can be found on stpha.org/public-housing under Hi-Rises.

Comcast plans to expand their partnership to other housing agencies in Minnesota to provide accessible internet, according to Hornbacher.

