St. Paul’s City House without water, but business still goes on despite rising Mississippi River

The Mississippi River continued to rise Thursday at St. Paul. In response, the city has closed down some low-lying roads, barricaded local trails, and shut off certain water and sewage systems.

City House — a riverside bar and restaurant — is one of those businesses that had to turn off their water. But they’re still open for customers.

Instead of serving drinks in glasses, they’re served in plastic cups. Bathrooms with running water aren’t open, but three portable toilets are available. Soda guns can’t be used, so bottled soda is used instead. However, according to staff, there hasn’t been a real drop off in customers. With the weekend approaching, the staff expects it to be busy — and they’re prepared. A full-staff is expected to work and cups and bottles are fully stocked.

The city has a very “robust action plan” when it comes to monitoring rising water levels on the Mississippi River, according to Lisa Hiebert, public information officer for St. Paul Public Works.

All year round, water levels are monitored and necessary actions are taken when levels start to rise. To protect the underground and pump infrastructure, sanitary and storm sewer systems are shut off when water levels get to high, and local businesses and residents are informed, according to Hiebert.

Hiebert is unsure of when water will be turned back on.

The Mississippi River at St. Paul measured at 11.47 feet on Thursday. The river is expected to crest at 13.1 feet this weekend. Minor flood stage is reached at 14 feet.

