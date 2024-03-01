St. Paul attorney barred from practicing law after pocketing settlement money from Hmong clients

The Minnesota Supreme Court has disbarred a St. Paul attorney accused of mishandling client funds and pocketing at least $18,000 in settlement money won by three Hmong clients who spoke limited English.

Fong E. Lee had been disciplined three times since being admitted to practice law in Minnesota in 2007, each one related to his trust accounts and fee arrangements with clients.

In the latest instances, a legal referee found that Lee misappropriated more than $18,000 from three clients, failed to return unearned fees, failed to maintain the required trust account books, failed to communicate with clients and failed to cooperate with the investigation led by the director of the Minnesota Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility.

The office named five clients who had been harmed by his behavior, including a client who had a lien placed on her home, and another who struggled to pay for basic living expenses.

Lee filed an answer denying all misconduct, but did not show up for oral arguments to contest the accusations. The referee found no mitigating circumstances for his behavior and recommended disbarment, according to the court opinion.

