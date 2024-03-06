St. Patty's Day versus St. Paddy's Day: The debate rages on

Get your green clothes ready and find a pub with the finest of green beer. Saint Patrick's Day is almost here. Pub crawls, parades and the wailing of bagpipes fill the coming weeks as the famous snake-banishing Christian missionary's day approaches.

Along with the annual event comes an annual debate. Do you call it "St. Patty's Day" or "St. Paddy's Day?" Which of these two abridged names is correct?

Here's what you need to know.

Is it St. Patty's Day or St. Paddy's Day?

Mar 10, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Gerry Curran, Left, dressed as Saint Patrick waits for a group to walk to the intersection of Broad and High Street to commemorate Proclamation Day. Proclamation Day is an occasion when the Columbus Mayor proclaims that March 17th will be recognized as Saint Patrick's Day in Columbus. Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

While it might seem like common sense that St. Patrick's day would become "St. Patty's Day," Ian Montgomery, the Irish owner of Fado Pub & Kitchen in Dublin, said the correct version is "St. Paddy's."

"It's with a 'D' because St. Patrick was a dude and Paddy with a 'D' is short for Pádraig while Patty with a 'T' is short for Patricia," he said.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, Pádraig is Saint Patrick's original Irish name.

Sarah Blatnick, the marketing director of Visit Dublin Ohio, also agreed that "St. Paddy's" is the correct version.

"I only know that because we've been yelled at about it before," she said.

But in American English, "St. Patty's" and "St. Paddy's" sound almost identical when said out loud, so you might be able to get away with using the improper name.

When is Saint Patrick's Day 2024?

Kurt Scherzinger gets his leprechaun balloon set in his truck before the start of the 2019 Dublin St. Patrick's Day parade

St. Patrick's Day — or St. Paddy's Day — falls on Sunday, March 17. The holiday is always on the 17th of March to commemorate the day Saint Patrick died in the year 461.

In 2023 the holiday was on a Friday, but due to this year's extra-long February, the holiday skipped Saturday and went straight to Sunday.

The next time the holiday will fall on a weekend day is 2029 when it's set for a Saturday. It'll be on a Friday the year before in 2028 if that fits your definition of a weekend day.

Who is Saint Patrick (or Pádraig)?

According to Encyclopedia Brittanica, Saint Patrick was a Christian missionary who traveled to Ireland in the fifth century.

Believed to be born in Great Britain to wealthy parents, Patrick was taken prisoner by Irish raiders and spent years in captivity before he escaped. Although there is some debate over whether he retired to Ireland with Christianity or simply helped spread its word to help convert the Irish, he is considered the island's patron saint.

His mythical accomplishments include driving all the snakes out of Ireland, using the shamrock to explain Christianity’s Holy Trinity and resurrecting 33 people from the dead.

@PartofMyHart

NHart@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Is it St. Patty's Day or St. Paddy's Day?