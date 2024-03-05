St. Patrick's Day is one of the most dangerous driving times of the year. 6 ways to plan ahead

For many, St. Patrick's Day is a joyous celebration of all things Irish. There are parades, parties, emerald clothing and hats as far as the eye can see and, of course, drinking, with pints of Guinness held high and beer (and even rivers) running green.

Getting completely wasted on March 17 has long been a common joke about a holiday that started out as the solemn and reverent feast day of the patron saint of Ireland. Personal finance site WalletHub lists St. Patrick's Day as the third most popular drinking day of the year and the single most popular holiday for beer drinking, with an estimated 174% increase in beer sales and a 153% increase in spirits sold.

Unfortunately, that also means a dramatic increase in drunk driving, crashes, and fatalities.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 272 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during the St. Patrick's Day holiday period (from 6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18) between 2017 and 2021. Most of the crashes happened at night.

March is a dangerous time to be on the roads in Florida even without a national drinking holiday, thanks to the influx of hundreds of thousands of partying college students here for spring break and bikers heading to and from Daytona Beach for Bike Week. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) preliminary data for 2023 lists 393,657 total crashes, with 3,396 fatalities and 251,432 injuries, and March was the single highest month for incidents with 36,221 across the state.

But when you look at St. Patrick's Day, the numbers spike. According to FLHSMV spokesperson Lt. Jim Beauford, the average crashes reported per day in Florida in 2023 was 1,957. But on just March 17 last year, there were 2,431, a 124% increase.

Average crashes per day in 2022 were 1,945, FLHSMV data shows, with 2,087 on St. Patrick's Day. In 2021, there were 2,155 St. Paddy's Day wrecks, compared to the usual average of 1,927 per day the rest of the year.

It's dangerous out there, whatever your St. Patrick's Day plans are. Here are some tips on staying safe from the NHTSA.

Always drive 100% sober

Even one beer can be too many, according to the NHTSA. How alcohol affects a person can vary but even after one drink people will begin to experience minor impairments in judgment.

Even if you don't hurt yourself or someone else by driving drunk, you can still be pulled over and ticketed. Local law enforcement and the FHP often assign additional coverage on the streets and highways on St. Patrick's Day and they'll be watching. "The Florida Highway Patrol and law enforcement officers statewide are trained to spot the signs of impaired driving," Beauford said.

Aside from the danger involved, driving impaired can result in expensive fines, license revocation and jail time, and convictions can remain on your record for 75 years.

Florida considers you to be a drunk driver and legally impaired if your blood alcohol or breath alcohol level (BAC) is 0.08 or above. Depending on your body weight that can be as few as a couple of drinks and that's at least a $500 fine on the first conviction and at least $1,000 if your BAC was 0.15 or more or if there was a minor in the vehicle with you, plus possible jail time of up to 6-9 months, revocation of your license for at least 180 days, and impoundment of your ride. Other DUI penalties can include an ignition interlock device, mandatory classes and community service. It gets much worse if there is property damage or injury and much much worse if someone is seriously injured or killed.

That's for the first offense.

"Historically, citations issued for driving under the influence (DUI) and open-container violations are at their highest during the month of March," Beauford said. There were 4.000 DUI citations and nearly 900 open-container citations issued in March last year.

The legal drinking age in Florida is 21. Possessing alcohol if you're under the legal age is a second-degree misdemeanor and that's more court fees, fines and other legal issues.

Not a drinker? Driving while impaired by drugs is also illegal and subject to the same penalties as driving under the influence of alcohol.

Get a designated driver, or be one

Pick someone willing ahead of time, before the booze starts flowing. "If you wait until you’ve been drinking to make this decision, you might not make the best one," the NHTSA said.

If you are the designated driver, take it seriously and don't drink.

Use a rideshare or call a taxi

If you don't have someone sober ready to give you a ride, call someone else. Check your local community, there are often sober ride programs that offer Uber or Lyft coupons for free St. Patrick's Day rides.

If you live close by, consider walking home. But be alert for other people driving past who may not be as conscientious as you, and be careful. Even walking drunk can be dangerous.

Stay where you drink

If you're planning on attending a big blowout party or you just know ahead of time you'll be pounding them down at a bar, consider getting a nearby hotel or motel room where you can safely sleep it off.

If you're hosting a party, keep your guests safe

Make sure all your guests designate their sober drivers in advance

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages

Stop serving alcohol a few hours before the end of the party and keep serving non-alcoholic drinks and food

Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving after drinking and get them a ride home

Under Florida law, if you serve alcoholic beverages to someone who is underage or someone you know is "habitually addicted," you may be liable for injury or damage caused by that person.

Keep yourself and others safe

Even if you're not driving, keep yourself safe by never getting into a vehicle with a driver who's been drinking.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, the NHTSA says, contact your local law enforcement to report the driver.

Florida counties with the most impaired-driving crashes in March 2023

According to FLHSMV data, six of Florida's 67 counties accounted for nearly 40% of the state's 1,359 impaired-driving crashes for March 2023:

Hillsborough : 106

Broward: 86

Duval: 85

Pinellas: 80

Miami-Dade: 72

There were 721 people killed in crashes involving alcohol, drugs, or both in March last year, FLSHMV data shows.

Enjoy your St. Patrick's Day. Safely.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: St. Patrick's Day: Drunk driving crashes, fatalities spike in holiday