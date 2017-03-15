St. Patrick's Day expectations vs. reality

Every year on March 17, when the lions are hopefully growing weary and the lambs are getting ready for their debut, we come together as a society to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, a long-standing religious and culturally Irish holiday celebrating the Feast of Saint Patrick.

It wouldn't be a cultural holiday if we didn't America it up by consuming excessive amounts of alcohol, wearing stupid T-shirts, and eating nauseating, dyed green foods.

SEE ALSO: 10 things everyone says while drunk and what they really mean

But, just like any other holiday, St. Patrick's Day inevitably comes with high expectations that are rarely met. As hard as you try to make this day great, here are some things that will stand in your way, and the reality you will likely face as a result.

Wearing green

View photos

Image: AMBAR DEL MORAL/Mashable

Expectation: All your green matches. You look cool and not like a child forced to wear green to school for a class party. You're probably wearing some ironic t-shirt that says something like "Irish you were beer" or "Just here to get lucky". It makes everyone laugh. You look ready to party. You are a St. Patrick's Day king.

Reality: You piece together scraps of green clothing of all varying shades. You're wearing plastic green jewelry and a broken "Kiss me, I'm Irish" pin that you've had since you were a kid. Or, odds are you don't own anything green and you get pinched all night by strangers as a punishment (this is a real, invasive thing people do).

Going to a parade

View photos

Image: AMBAR DEL MORAL/MASHABLE

Expectation: Going to a St. Patrick's Day parade is both a rite and a privilege. You plan on getting to one near you early to get a great spot in the front row somewhere on the route. There are bands, people dressed as leprechauns and tons of bagpipes. It's a blast for everyone!

Reality: Because you were kept waiting by your friends, you end up getting to the parade a half hour after it starts. You can't see anything above the heads of the people who are already drunk and screaming loudly at the people walking in the parade. After two minutes of bagpipes, you're done. Also, it's cold. Parades just shouldn't take place in the cold.

Planning things with friends

View photos