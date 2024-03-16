St. Patrick's Day events kick off in Chicago
The Chicago River was dyed emerald green Saturday morning ahead of the 69th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Max Klesmit hit the game-winning shot with less than five seconds to go.
While car prices dip lower and gradually come back down to pre-pandemic levels, more Americans are still feeling the financial pinch from car ownership — because of insurance.
A startup called Interlune — the founders of which include former Blue Origin top employees and an Apollo 17 astronaut — plan to send a harvester to the moon to collect material for the surface and extract helium-3 for use on Earth.
This week's stories: House passes bill that could ban TikTok, The real fight isn't Tyson vs. Paul — it's Netflix vs. its livestreaming infrastructure, Airbnb to hosts: please stop filming the guests.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
The IIHS' new testing program assesses automated driving systems' ability to monitor and correct driver behavior, and it looks like there's plenty of progress to be made.
The Wolfpack will face UNC in the final.
Gerrit Cole will miss at least the first month of the season.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Haiti is preparing for a transition of power, with the help of the U.S., after weeks of the country being overrun by deadly gang violence.