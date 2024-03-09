St. Patrick's Day doesn't have to be a threat to your sobriety. Here are some tips

St. Patrick’s Day is a big celebration and is fun for all involved. But it’s no secret the day promotes heavy drinking and alcohol use — it’s widely recognized as part of the celebration. Yet, this can pose a challenge for anyone new to sobriety, someone who overcame alcohol or drug addiction, or anyone abstaining from alcohol.

However, St. Patrick's Day does not have to cost you your sobriety. You can still have fun and participate, and there are practical approaches you can use to make this happen. Or you can avoid the day altogether; either way, put your sobriety first.

For instance, remind yourself why you are sober, and don’t do it alone. You can still have fun and celebrate, but do it with other sober people. Everyone has their reasons why they stopped drinking; remind yourself of those reasons and hold yourself accountable.

Marie Garceau

Know your triggers; it doesn’t matter if you're a recovering addict or have removed alcohol from your life. Be cautious around possible triggers that pose a challenge. Most people in this situation choose to skip the bar and find something fun to do or go to a sober St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Keep a non-alcoholic drink or mocktail in your hand. People will not bother to ask if you want a drink if you already have something to sip on. This also leads to planning how to say no. You will encounter social pressure if you go to a bar on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s unavoidable. It’s wise to practice ways to refuse alcohol.

Finally, if all else fails, take a walk outside if you feel overwhelmed. The most straightforward solutions are usually the best. Remove yourself from any situation you know will lead to relapse. This is also why it’s essential to be with a sober friend or loved one; there is accountability and someone to lean on.

Along with the personal health benefits of sobriety, there is a significant societal benefit. Sobriety removes any chance of impaired driving. Unfortunately, on days like St. Patrick’s Day, there could be more instances of impaired driving.

Drunk and drugged driving has had a significant impact on road safety in Massachusetts. In 2021, roughly one-third of all motor vehicle deaths in the state involved a drunk driver, which was higher than the national average of 31%.

If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and worried about your sobriety, take the necessary steps to protect it. Have fun, be safe and look out for one another. It can be an excellent time to celebrate with family or friends or participate in community celebrations.

Marie Garceau has been working in the field of substance use and addiction recovery for more than a decade. She works at DRS and primarily focuses on reaching out to the community and spreading awareness.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Staying sober on Saint Patrick's Day: tips to take to not relapse