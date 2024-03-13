St. Patrick's Day is celebrated in Door County with Sturgeon Bay's 31st annual parade

STURGEON BAY - It may be turning unusually green in Door County for this time of the year, but it's not unusual for Sturgeon Bay to turn really green all over for one Saturday in March. Like this Saturday, March 16, when it hosts its 31st annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

St. Patrick uses a car to chase the snakes out of Door County as he traditionally closes the Sturgeon Bay St. Patrick's Day Parade, which takes place for the 31st time Saturday, March 16.

The parade celebrating the legend of the man who chased the snakes out of Ireland was first organized in the city in 1993 by a group of residents calling themselves Clan O’Hern (Mike Taylor, John Scanlon, Brian Cofou, and Mark and Dan O’Hern). In 1998, Destination Sturgeon Bay (then called the Sturgeon Bay Visitor Center) took over the event and has continued to present it every year since, except for a pandemic-caused cancellation in 2021.

About 20 to 25 entries traditionally take part in the parade, with floats, decorated vehicles, marchers and St. Patrick himself. It starts at 11 a.m., with the route beginning at Sawyer Park, on the West Side foot of the Maple-Oregon Bridge.

The parade proceeds out of the park up Oak Street, then down Madison Avenue and across the historic Michigan Street Bridge to Third Avenue, where it turns north to its end at the corner of North Third and Jefferson Street.

Among restaurants and clubs that may offer specials and entertainment for the celebration, the highlight is the weekend-long St. Patrick's party at Kitty O'Reilly's Irish Pub, right on the parade route on the city's West Side at 59 E. Oak St. They're dishing up food, beverages – yes, of course there's green beer, along with Guinness – music, giveaways and free T-shirts to the first 25 customers each day.

Kitty O'Reilly's, which is a sponsor of the parade, gets the party started with breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, featuring its Irish Benedict (eggs Benedict with corned beef instead of ham or Canadian bacon), corned beef hash and signature Jameson's Whiskey-and-mint-accented Irish coffee among the offerings.

If breakfast doesn't provide enough Irish food, the pub continues serving from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including the Irish dishes in which they specialize such as corned beef and cabbage, shepherd's pie, beef boxty (a stuffed potato pancake), Irish stew, corned beef and open-faced Reuben sandwiches, and fish and chips. Live music will be provided by a bagpiper at noon, followed by classic rock by Whiskey Ditch and the Paul Hanna Band from 1 to 7 p.m.

A larger-than-usual leprechaun rides a float down North Third Avenue in downtown Sturgeon Bay as part of the city's 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade. The 2024 parade takes place March 16.

The celebration at Kitty O'Reilly's continues Sunday – which is March 17, the actual St. Patrick's Day, after all – by repeating most of its Saturday schedule with the same foods, drinks and giveaways at the same times, except for closing at 9 p.m. and with a deejay playing music with an Irish twist from noon to 3 p.m.

For another special event as part of the weekend, Third Avenue PlayWorks holds its final Indoor Winter Market of the season before, during and after the parade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, in its theater at 239 N. Third Ave., half a block away from the end of the parade route. The market features about a dozen local vendors, many of whom regularly bring their knitwear, jewelry, honey, sweets and other wares to the Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market during the summer and fall.

For more information, call 920-743-6246 or visit sturgeonbay.net. For more on Kitty O'Reilly's, call 920-743-7441 or visit kittyoreillys.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Sturgeon Bay goes green as it holds annual St. Patrick's Day Parade