St. Patrick's Day 2024: Parades in Westchester, Rockland every weekend

Erin go Bragh! It's time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Lower Hudson Valley, and what better way to enjoy Irish culture and heritage than a parade. Celebrate all March long with events every weekend in Westchester and Rockland counties. Read on for details.

White Plains 25th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday

Break out the green and hit the streets of White Plains for the city's 25th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Get in the spirit by attending a 9 a.m. kick off Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. The parade steps off at noon at the intersection of Mamaroneck Avenue and Old Mamaroneck Road, and continues down Mamaroneck Avenue to Main Street before ending at City Hall. The parade goes on rain or shine, and will not be cancelled unless weather conditions are unsafe.

This year's parade honors all past Grand Marshalls, who will usher in the parade from Float No. 1: John McCarthy (GM 2000), John Martin (GM 2002), Michael O’Donnell (GM 2005), Michael Foley (GM 2006), Robert Hyland (GM 2007), Thomas P. Devine (GM 201), Fr. Thomas Collins (GM 2012), Michael Daly (GM 2013), Mary Helen Jordan (GM 2014), Lt. William Bertram (W.P P.D Ret., GM 2016 ), Mary Broderick Ryan (GM 2018), James Scully (GM 2019), James J. Houlihan (GM 2022), Sr. Laura Donovan, R.D.C (GM 2023).

For parade routes and more information, go to wpsaintpatricksdayparade.com.

Pearl River's 60th annual parade is on St. Patrick's Day

Gear up for New York State's second-largest St. Paddy's Day parade on March 17. The Rockland County Ancient Order of Hibernians 60th annual parade starts at 28 Railroad Ave. at 1:30 p.m., continuing on to East Crooked Hill Road. The parade is expected to end in the area of the Pearl River Post Office, according to the parade route posted by the AOH.

AOH Men’s County Board President Dermot Moore and Ladies’ Ancient Order of Hibernian County Board President Terry McGeever issued the following statement on the parade's 2024 page, in part:

"For the past 59 years, the men and women of the Rockland County Ancient Order of Hibernians have been pleased to host their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, an event that has become a Rockland County institution.

"The parade celebrates our pride in our Irish heritage, and we take equal pride in it also being an event that has brought in spectators from around the world, state, county, etc., and an opportunity to bring families and friends together in a day of wholesome recognition and celebration of the contributions of Irish Americans to our community and country."

The board presidents thanked the Town of Orangetown, hamlet of Pearl River, and first responders such as Orangetown Police Department, for their support in providing a "friendly and safe environment for the day's proceedings."

The statement goes on to remind visitors to obey local laws and respect the town and businesses of Pearl River while celebrating responsibly.

"One of the oldest Irish values is the custom of hospitality and the obligation of courtesy and respect that is incumbent on a guest to their host."

Need to know: Roads in Pearl River are subject to closure up to an hour before the parade steps off. On-street parking is available in the area, but be sure to check for any parking restrictions before leaving your vehicle. Any parked vehicles that endanger public safety are subject to ticketing and towing. Town of Orangetown code prohibits open bottles/containers with alcoholic beverages.

Orangetown Police Department plans to close the parade route to traffic at noon.

"Crooked Hill will be closed at Dove St.; all vehicles must be in place before the closure," The AOH posted to their site. "If you need to go to the parking lot after 12, you will have to approach from Nanuet."

For more information, go to bit.ly/3uTjoaC.

Yonkers will celebrate with St. Patrick's Day Parade March 23

The Yonkers annual St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on McLean Avenue, March 23. This year's Grand Marshal is Moira Kiernan.

Lifelong Yonkers resident Kiernan is well known for her business acumen and community spirit as Vice President of Orange Bank & Trust, and "serves on numerous boards of service organizations that enhance the lives of many in Yonkers", according to the Yonkers parade website.

Kiernan's Irish roots originate from Down and Armagh counties, as well as Munster Province (particularly Killarney). Her Yonkers ties go back five generations.

Want to support the parade? Register for the annual parade Dinner Dance, slated for 7 p.m. Saturday Castle Royale, (92 Waverly Street).

Learn more about the parade at yonkersstpatricksparade.org.

