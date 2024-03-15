When is St. Patrick's Day 2024? A look at the Irish heritage slipped into a holiday

In a few short days, there will be a sea of green popping up where you least expect it...and we aren't talking about spring plants.

St. Patrick's Day is almost here and with it a tide of all things green and Irish. In America, that usually means some parades, a visit to a local Irish pub, dying rivers green and even giving beer a dye job. And while it isn't a federal holiday here, it is a national one in Ireland.

Ireland's celebrations for St. Patrick's Day have changed drastically over the years, from solemn religious events to now kicking off the country's tourist season.

Here's a look at how this multi-nation holiday came to be and how it has changed over time.

When is St. Patrick's Day?

St. Patrick's Day is always on March 17, and while it isn't a federal holiday in the U.S. most people will get to enjoy some festivities with a day off because the Irish holiday is on a Sunday in 2024.

Who was Saint Patrick and why do we celebrate him?

There are many legends surrounding St. Patrick and his time in Ireland, including great battles of miracles and magic against druid priests on the Hill of Tara, sprouting shamrocks to explain the holy trinity and of course banishing all the snakes from Ireland. While these can't all be confirmed, there are several things we do know about him. Like he wasn't even born in Ireland.

St. Patrick was brought as a slave to Ireland from Wales in the 5th century around the age of 16. He spent six years in captivity in Ireland where he eventually became a devout Christian. After he escaped Ireland, he later returned and went on to convert the pagans of Ireland to Christianity, according to Discovering Ireland.

During his time there he established his first cathedral at Armagh, a site that is still the Ecclesiastic capital of Ireland and to this day is the principle seat of both the Catholic and Protestant Archbishops of Ireland.

He came to be celebrated on March 17 because it is believed that he died that day. The St. Patrick's Day holiday originally was tied to religious ideals but now is also a symbol of Irish pride for many in and outside of Ireland.

Who is the patron saint of Ireland?

Saint Patrick is often thought of as Ireland's patron saint, but it actually has several.

Saint Brigid is known as the patroness saint, or "mother saint", of Ireland. She was the daughter of a pagan King of Leinster and a Christian slave who had reportedly been baptized by St. Patrick. She was known for her generosity and founded Convent of Cill-Dara in County Kildare.

The other is Saint Columba. Columba was born in County Donegal in the 5th Century and is believed to have been descended from Irish nobility. He is known as the patron saint of bookbinders and wrote an illustrative book of psalms while at the monastery of St. Finnian, according to Discovering Ireland.

According to Discovering Ireland, St. Patrick is buried in Downpatrick, Ireland, and is buried alongside Ireland's other patron saints, Brigid and Columba following an ancient legend, that the three saints would be laid to rest together.

When was St. Patrick's Day first celebrated in America?

America’s first St. Patrick’s Day celebration was in 1600. Spanish colonial records mentioned a celebration for Saint Patrick in what is now St. Augustine, Florida, in 1600. The first known St. Patrick’s Day parade was held on March 17, 1601.

Knoxville ranked one of the top places for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

"The best cities for St. Patrick’s Day combine rich traditions with tasty and affordable food, safe conditions to celebrate and good weather," said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

This year, Knoxville will celebrate the Irish saint all weekend long, with the traditional St. Patrick's Day parade through downtown, a festival at World's Fair Park, concerts and bar crawls.

WalletHub's analysis ranked Knoxville No. 13 and here's why:

47 th – Percentage of Irish population

22 nd – Irish pubs and restaurants per capita

32 nd – Access to bars

56 th – Average beer price

19th – Weather forecast for St. Patrick’s Day

USA Today contributed to this report.

