St. Patrick’s Day weekend brings crowds to VB oceanfront businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crowds of people filed into The Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Ocean Eddie’s manager Corbin Tabor told 10 On Your Side there were at least 150 people dining with them on Saturday night.

“This is so far, the busiest week of the year that we’ve had,” he said.

He also said a lot of planning went into making sure everything ran smoothly.

“We did all of our hiring, extra hiring like two weeks ago just to be ready for this,” Tabor said. “We didn’t anticipate the weather, but I think we did pretty well.”

But it wasn’t just the holiday and the slightly warm weather that drew people to the pier restaurant, so did the Shamrock Marathon races and challenges. This included an 8k race, a Leprechaun Dash and more on Saturday morning.

The main races, the marathon and half marathon, are scheduled to take place on Sunday, and Tabor said he expects an even larger crowd after that.

“Tomorrow, I hope we reach maximum capacity,” Tabor said. “It’s about 250 [people], so full deck, full interior of the dining room, about 250.”

After seeing how his staff handled the foot traffic that night, he said he’s confident looking ahead to the start of the tourism season.

“We overstaff and we just made sure that our team can handle the volume of people that are coming in,” Tabor said. “And I think we do a pretty, pretty good job of that.”

For anyone who is out celebrating, or may plan to, Drive Safe Hampton Roads is partnering with Lyft to make sure everyone can get home safe.

757 Sober Ride

Those 21 and up can enter the 757 Sober Ride code for free or discounted rides throughout the weekend.

