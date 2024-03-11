St. Patrick’s Day is on the way and this Johnson County city got the jump on celebrating

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until Sunday, March 17, but people in Shawnee got the jump on the celebration with a parade on Sunday.

The Irish and those aspiring to be Irish gathered to celebrate at the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade with festivities including a Shamrock O’ Market at City Hall and a duck race.

Here are photos from the celebration.

Parade participants tossed candy to the crowds along Johnson Drive on hand to watch the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Parade participants tossed candy to the crowds along Johnson Drive on hand to watch the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Dancers from Grupo Folklorico Izcalli, a Hispanic dance troupe, strolled Johnson Drive as people gathered to watch the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Carla Strong of Mound City, Kansas, from left, an unidentifed woman, Sharon Matthews of Mission, and Ginger Brand of Edswardville, Kansas, cheered as they watched the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Members of the Overland Park Shriners drove mini racers along Johnson Drive during the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in downtown Shawnee.

A decorated dog from Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary walked along Johnson Drive during the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in downtown Shawnee.

People waved from Jake’s Bar float as it drove along Johnson Drive during the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in downtown Shawnee.

Brynn Stephenson, 8, of North Kansas City, watched the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, as it headed east along Johnson Drive.

Supporters of Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary walked along Johnson Drive during the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in downtown Shawnee.

Julie Griswold of Overland Park donned her Irish hat as she sat along Johnson Drive and watched the annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Shawnee.

A vintage John Deere tractor rolled along Johnson Drive during the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in downtown Shawnee.

Vintage John Deere tractors rolled along Johnson Drive as people gathered to watch for the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Todd Griswold of Overland Park sat along Johnson Drive and watched the annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Shawnee.

Members of KC Fusion, a drill team from Kansas City, danced along Johnson Drive during the annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Shawnee.

Bella Grippando, 11, of North Kansas City, donned her Irish apparel to watch the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Sisters Kyra, 8, left, and Laycee Cook, 6, of Shawnee, danced as they watched the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Shawnee.

A duck mobile drove along Johnson Drive during the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Girls Scouts tossed candy to the crowd as they walked in the 38th annual Shawnee St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 10, 2024.