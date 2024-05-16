UPDATE: Man charged with stabbing on St. Patrick’s Day in Green Bay back in court

THURSDAY, 05/16/2024, 5:05 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay man accused of stabbing another man outside a bar on St. Patrick’s Day was back in court on Wednesday.

Court records show that 37-year-old Darrell McGillivray appeared by video for a status conference. Another status conference was scheduled for June 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Present bond remains in effect for McGillivray.

St. Patrick’s Day stabbing in Green Bay: Man charged after altercation outside downtown bar has status conference scheduled

Thursday, 03/28/2024, 3:24 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man accused of allegedly stabbing a man outside a bar on South Broadway Street was back in court on Wednesday.

37-year-old Darrell McGillivray appeared in court in person and has not yet been appointed an attorney by the State Public Defender’s Office.

Court records show that the present bond has been continued and McGillivray is scheduled to be back in court again at 2:00 p.m. on May 15 for a status conference.

Wednesday, 03/20/2024, 4:05 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was in court after he allegedly stabbed a man outside a bar on South Broadway Street.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Darrell McGillivray is facing charges related to a stabbing that happened outside a bar in Green Bay. On March 17 around 2 a.m., authorities were sent to a bar on South Broadway Street for a reported stabbing.

When authorities got to the scene, a victim was seen with multiple ‘deep’ lacerations, according to the complaint. The victim was eventually put into an ambulance and sent to a hospital.

The complaint says that the victim was interviewed by authorities and he described what happened. He reportedly said that he and his friend were at the bar when a verbal altercation happened.

A bartender reportedly ended up kicking a man out of the bar. This is when yelling was heard outside of the bar. The victim went outside and found a fight breaking out.

The victim told authorities that he felt ‘2-3’ punches on his side and later realized that he was bleeding in the area where he thought he got punched. The suspect, later identified as McGillivray, allegedly fled the scene.

Another witness reportedly told authorities that McGillivray had been shouting at people all night and didn’t want to leave the bar. Authorities reviewed the camera footage and McGillivray could reportedly be seen bumping into and shoving multiple people.

Authorities later found Mcgillivray, and he reportedly asked to speak with a sergeant personally. A knife was found on McGillivray as well as what looked like blood on his clothing.

McGillivray reportedly spoke with the sergeant and said that people were following him and that the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was plotting to follow him. He also claimed that he was innocent and ‘it was in self-defense.’

McGillivray is charged with:

Aggravated Battery, Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 15 years in prison (Can be increased due to repeater & using a deadly weapon)

Disorderly Conduct, Repeater, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison (Can be increased due to repeater & using a deadly weapon)



Court records show that McGillivray was in court on March 18 for his initial appearance. He had a cash bond set at $20,000. He is due back in court on March 27 for a preliminary hearing.

