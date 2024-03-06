St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rochester: Parking, street closues and more

Get ready to paint the town green. The 47th annual Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade hits the streets of downtown Saturday, March 16. The 2024 edition will be made up of more than 100 entries, 3,000 marchers, nine bands, eight Irish dance schools, fire trucks, floats and more.

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Rochester NY: Parade route

The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. at East Avenue and Alexander Street, proceed to the Liberty Pole, then head west on Main Street, ending at Fitzhugh Street.

Street closures for St. Patrick's Day Parade in Rochester NY

The parade route will close to vehicular traffic around noon on March 16 and reopen after the parade is over, around 3:30 p.m. The following streets also will be closed during that time:

Union Street from Broad Street to Charlotte Street

Scio Street from Charlotte Street to East Avenue

Broadway from East Avenue to Broad Street

Chestnut Street from Broad Street to Main Street

North Clinton Avenue from Broad Street to Pleasant Street

St. Paul Street from Pleasant Street to Main Street

State Street from Andrews Street to Main Street

Exchange Boulevard from Broad Street to Main Street

Fitzhugh Street from Broad Street to Church Street

Grand Marshals for St. Patrick's Day Parade in Rochester NY

This year’s Grand Marshals are former WROC-TV (Channel 8) news anchors Maureen McGuire and John Kucko.

Honorary Marshal for St. Patrick's Day Parade in Rochester NY

This year’s Honorary Marshal is Mason Fitch, 98, of Brighton, a World War II veteran who flew 25 missions over Japanese waters.

Will there be leprechaun at St. Patrick's Day Parade in Rochester NY?

As in 2023, Luke Dowdell of Spencerport will lead the parade in the role of leprechaun.

Celtic Family Faire will be held at Parade headquarters in Rochester NY

The Celtic Family Faire will be held at parade headquarters, the Hilton Garden Inn, 155 E. Main St., from 1 to 4 p.m. and feature a comedy variety show by The Up Guys, balloon-twisting, a hot cocoa bar, face-painting and performances by Irish dancers and the Gates Keystone Pipe Band. Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to benefit Holy Childhood school. The event is alcohol-free. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the hotel.

St. Patrick's Day Parade parking in Rochester NY

Free parking will be available all day in the Sister Cities Garage and the High Falls Garage. Free parking will be available until 4 p.m. in the Washington Square Garage, the South Avenue Garage, the Court Street Garage and the Mortimer Street Garage. Metered street parking is free downtown on the weekends. However, it will be prohibited along the parade route and the Runnin’ of the Green course starting at 6 a.m. on Parade Day.

Runnin' of the Green will start at Parcel 5 in Rochester NY

The 5-mile Runnin’ of the Green will start and end at Parcel 5, following a course along the Genesee River to the University of Rochester and back. The race begins at 9:30 a.m. Main Street from North Clinton Avenue to East Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. until around 3:30 p.m. Portions of other streets — including Exchange and Ford streets and Wilson Boulevard — will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. until around noon as the last runners move along the course.

Weather in Rochester NY for St. Patrick's Day Parade

A lot could change between now and March 16, and with any luck it will because the long-range forecast for Rochester predicts a high temperature of 52 degrees on that day, a low of 34, cloud cover and afternoon rain.

More information on St. Patrick's Day Parade in Rochester NY

For more information about the parade, go to rochesterparade.com.

For more about the Runnin’ of the Green, go to runninofthegreen.com.

