St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Irish pride in northeastern Pennsylvania continued with another parade this time in Schuylkill County.

Hundreds of people enjoyed the sunshine and lined the streets for downtown Pottsville’s annual event.

One thing that brought out a big crowd Saturday afternoon to downtown Pottsville was the 48th edition of the city’s Saint Patrick’s Parade. The streets were painted green as parade-goers watched the different floats pass by.

“The parade, Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations. my daughter loves the bagpipes I like the bagpipes, the music,” said Troy Williamson from Hegins.

There are so many different aspects to the parade and everyone 28/22 News spoke with here has a favorite part.

“I usually look forward to seeing the new things that happen here and that’s gonna go on and the plays and stuff,” added Willow Williamson from Hegins.

Another girl who danced in the parade with Sabo School of Irish Dance says she has two parade favorites.

“I like um chucking the necklaces, probably Irish dancing,” says Veronica Bowen from Schuylkill Haven.

One mom says she just loves to see the kids happy.

“We love seeing the kids dance and have a good time. It’s a great time for them to get together and show off their skills, half of the time hand out beads,” stated Danielle Mcanally from Schuylkill Haven.

“I think that it’s really fun like you get to see new faces you get to show off to people like your different talents because nobody’s really seen Irish dancing outside of parade and river dance so it’s just really fun to see people get excited to see you dancing,” explained Lizzy Gockel from Schuylkill Haven.

Lizzy says she and two other girls she dances with will head to Ireland in about a week to compete at the Irish Dance World Championships.

