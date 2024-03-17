St. Patrick’s Day forecast: Another hot day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be another hot one with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Tonight is mostly cloudy as our next front approaches.

The front arrives tomorrow.

We’ll have an increased chance for scattered showers and isolated storms as our front moves through.

Central Florida could see a few strong storms during the morning.

Following the front, we can see a relief from the heat.

We’ll have highs in the 60s on Tuesday.

And it gets even colder on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

We’ll have nearly widespread 40s overnight.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Read:





Read:





Read:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.