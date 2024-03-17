A St. Patrick’s Day DUI blitz schedules hundreds of officers to patrol roads

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — St. Patrick’s Day is here, bringing with it Irish traditions and festivities — including Irish coffee, green beer and Guinness.

St. Patrick’s Day falls among the highest drinking holidays in the United States, along with New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras and Blackout Wednesday.

While the day comes with family and friend gatherings and celebrations, it unfortunately also increases the likelihood of DUIs.

Crashes are known to increase by 25% across the country on St. Patrick’s Day, according to South Jordan Police and Fire authorities.

To anticipate the risk, the Utah Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI blitz in Salt Lake County. This means there will be an increase in officers patrolling the roads on the lookout for drivers under the influence.

Across the state of Utah, the Department of Public Safety says there will be 180 law enforcement shifts on the road during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Utah authorities are reminding those celebrating to not only plan their green outfits and festivities ahead of time but also plan how to return safely to their homes. Whether it’s having a designated driver or calling an Uber, Lift, or taxi, authorities are urging Utahns to make their plan in advance to keep the roads safe.

DPS says “impairment starts with the first drink” and driving under the influence could lead to death or injury, loss of employment, loss of a driver’s license, jail time and possible lawsuits. In addition, the offense can cost thousands of dollars.

DPS officials reported over 11,000 DUI arrests last year, which is about 31 arrests per day across the state of Utah. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says “a driver with .05 BAC is twice as likely to be involved in a crash than a driver with no alcohol in their system.”

In addition to arranging your own ride home, officials say to “never let a friend drive impaired,” and to call 911 if you see a driver who appears impaired on the road.

