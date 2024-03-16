St. Pat’s busiest day for DUI crashes in Colorado in 2023

(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is reminding revelers this St. Patrick’s Day not to press their luck when it comes to driving impaired, as far too many did on this holiday in 2023.

While numerous options exist to avoid driving intoxicated, too many motorists still make a dangerous choice to get behind the wheel instead of using rideshare, public transportation, a designated sober driver or staying in place overnight.

In 2023, CSP said troopers investigated 1,944 crashes involving impaired drivers on this one day.

“Holidays are always a time to gather, many times outside of your home, so it is up to each of us to behave responsibly,” said Col. Mathew C. Packard, chief of CSP. “Luck ran out for dozens of drivers last St. Patrick’s Day. This holiday topped the list for our troopers responding to crashes caused by an intoxicated driver.”

In addition to being dangerous and having criminal penalties, driving impaired carries stiff administrative penalties at the DMV that affect how, or even if, offenders can drive.

These include but are not limited to:

Driver license will be revoked between nine months to two years

Install an ignition interlock device in your vehicle or the vehicle you drive,

Pay a $95 license reinstatement fee

Pay a $25 DUI restoration fee

Provide proof of SR-22 insurance

Enroll in and complete a required alcohol and drug education and treatment course

“Impaired driving is a choice; the DMV encourages you to make good driving decisions–drive sober, don’t get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and pay attention to the road,” said DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. “These safe driving choices could avoid tragic consequences or other administrative and criminal penalties.”

Driving while impaired increases the risk of a crash because alcohol and drugs affect motor skills, reducing a driver’s reaction time. Impairment can also reduce peripheral vision, decrease concentration and alter a person’s judgement.

“Sadly, one in every three fatal crashes in Colorado includes a driver that was impaired,” said Col. Packard. “Even more sad is that this is entirely preventable. Offer to help a friend or loved one get a sober ride. And never get in the car with someone you suspect is impaired. Refuse that ride!”

