St. Paddy’s Parade shooter sentenced for 2023 double murder case. See how long he will get

A Hinds County Circuit judge sentenced Jordan Cummins to life in prison Monday for a 2023 Hal's St. Paddy's Parade shooting that killed two people.

Hinds County Circuit Judge Eleanor Faye Peterson said Cummins will serve out two life sentences in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Peterson said the sentences will be served concurrently "only because this happened in a moment" and because Cummins had "no prior convictions."

A group of people huddle in prayer near the scene of a shooting that killed two people Saturday, March 25, 2023, near the annual Hal's St. Paddy's Parade.

"I deeply regret what happened," Cummins told Peterson before he was sentenced. "I want to give my condolences to the families."

Cummins' sentencing comes nearly a week after a Hinds County jury found Cummins guilty on two counts of murder for the March 2023 killing of Joshua Spann, 27, and Auden Simpkins, 23.

According to previous Clarion Ledger reporting, the incident happened March 25 around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Agriculture and Commerce Department building on Jefferson Street near the state fairgrounds, just as the parade was beginning.

State prosecutors argued Cummins was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend Jenny Lukens inside his car when a group of paradegoers stopped their vehicle to intervene. Spann and Simpkins were among the passengers. After a brief dispute, Cummins fired shots, killing Spann and Simpkins.

Bullet casings and other pieces of evidence are marked at a crime scene where two people were shot and killed near the annual Hal's St. Paddy's Parade on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Background on shooting: Two shot and killed near Jackson St. Paddy's Parade after intervening in domestic dispute

Bill Kellum, Cummins’ defense attorney, claimed Cummins acted in self-defense. Kellum argued Cummins pulled his gun after a group of people cussed at him, beat him up and put guns to his head before Cummins grabbed his gun in self-defense.

Peterson said inside the courtroom Monday, there are no "winners" in this case.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Man sentenced for killing two near Hal's St. Paddy's Parade