St. Paddy’s approaches: Here’s where to find corned beef and cabbage

Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day, that rowdy celebration of all things Irish.

Though I decided long ago that parades and bars full of inebriated celebrants weren’t my thing, I can always get behind a plate of corned beef and cabbage.

Even though many Irish don’t much care for the dish, it’s what immigrants from the Green Isle ate when they arrived in America, where beef was much more plentiful than it was in their native land.

Here are some local places to find the delicacy on the big day. Some have it beyond just that day, which we have noted below.

Don’t see your restaurant on this list? Send the details to eat@pioneerpress.com and we’ll include you.

5-8 Club: 2289 Minnehaha Ave. E., Maplewood and 1741 S. Robert St., West St. Paul; 6251 Douglas Court N., Champlin; 5800 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 5-8club.com; $14.99. Corned beef, cabbage, boiled potatoes and rye bread.

Bennett’s Chop and Railhouse: 1305 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-1408; bennettschopandrailhouse.com; lunch, $14.99, dinner, $19.99. Corned beef, cabbage and baby red potatoes, served with Irish soda bread at dinner, March 16-17.

Celt’s Craft House: 7083 W. 153rd St., Apple Valley; www.celtscrafthouse.com; $14.95. House-made corned beef, braised cabbage and roasted garlic mashed potatoes served during all regular hours.

The Clover: 14845 S Robert Trail; Rosemount; 651-348-2220; theclovermn.com; $19. House-made corned beef, cabbage, mashed potatoes and gravy, served March 16-17.

Emmett’s Public House: 701 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8248; emmettspublichouse.com; $27. Corned beef, cooked cabbage and colcannon potatoes, served during all regular hours.

Gabe’s Bar & Kitchen: 991 Lexington Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-3066; gabesmn.com; $18. Corned beef, braised cabbage, roasted red potatoes, carrots, braising jus and rye toast.

The Gnome: 498 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-219-4233; thegnomepub.com; $18. House brisket, green cabbage, baby red potatoes, house brisket mustard and marble rye toast, served March 15-17.

Herbie’s on the Park: 317 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-726-1700; herbiesonthepark.com; $25. Served March 16 only.

The Lexington: 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990; thelexmn.com; $44. Corned beef brisket, braised cabbage, Irish potatoes, carrots and pearl onions, served March 15-17.

The Little Oven: 1786 E. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul; 651-735-4944; thelittleoven.com; $14.99. Corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes, dinner roll and shamrock cookie.

Lucky’s 13 Pubs: Five metro locations, including 1353 Sibley Memorial Highway, Mendota; 2033 Burnsville Center, Burnsville, and 2480 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville; luckys13pub.com; $18.99. Ten ounces of thick-cut corned beef, steamed cabbage, baby red potatoes and carrots.

Manitou Bar & Kitchen: 2171 4th St., White Bear Lake; 651-426-2300; manitougrill.com; $18. Corned beef, braised cabbage, roasted red potatoes, carrots, braising jus and rye toast.

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar: 1565 Cliff Road, Eagan; 651-340-7809; masonjar.kitchen/st-patricks-day; $22. Slow-roasted corned beef, braised cabbage, roasted baby red potatoes and stone-ground mustard, served March 11-17.

Me & Julio: 350 W. 33rd St., Hastings; 651-438-2520; meandjuliomn.com; $18.99. Ten ounces of slow-roasted corned beef, steamed cabbage and potatoes O’Brien.

The Nook: 492 S. Hamline Ave., St. Paul; 651-698-4347; crnook.com; $10.95. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots.

The St. Paul Grill: 350 Market St., St. Paul; 651-224-7455; stpaulgrill.com; $28.95.

Shamrocks Irish Nook: 995 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-9925; crshamrocks.com; $16.95, smaller portion in the tent is $7. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots.

Yankee Tavern: 1755 Yankee Doodle Road, Eagan; 651-756-8748; theyankeetavern.com; $18.99. Slow-roasted corned beef, steamed cabbage and baby red potatoes.

Related Articles