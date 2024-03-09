St. Norbert College lays off 12 faculty as it shores up $5 million budget deficit

DE PERE — St. Norbert College announced 12 faculty layoffs Friday as the institution shores up a $5 million deficit projected for fiscal year 2025.

This comes after the college announced 41 layoffs last fall. College spokesperson Mike Counter said Friday that number was actually 35 positions. This most recent layoff announcement included non-tenured, faculty positions.

"It's not about the person," said Michael Marsden, the interim vice president for academic affairs. "It's about the position."

The college was running a deficit this fiscal year as well. Combined, the fiscal year 2024 and 2025 deficits total about $9.2 million, according to Marsden.

St. Norbert College also cuts retiree health benefits, gets increase to the Norbertine endowment distribution.

Friday the college announced it is also cutting retiree health benefits effect June 1 for those 65 and older. Over the next five years, it's expected to save the college $262,000 annually. St. Norbert's also announced an increase to the spousal health benefit surcharge that started in January. That is projected to save the college $643,000 annually.

General non-personnel cuts have resulted in $345,000 in savings.

In terms of additional funding, the Norbertines are allowing St. Norbert to increase the amount they take from their endowment for the next few years. That amounts to $900,000 in additional spending dollars for fiscal year 2025.

The college's endowment of about $175 million is 92% restricted, meaning it can only be used for specific purposes. St. Norbert uses about 4.5% of the unrestricted portion of its endowment to make up about 10% of its operating budget.

Redistributing programmatic endowment distributions has identified $177,000 to offset operational expenditures.

St. Norbert College in process of realigning its academic programs

St. Norbert hired a consultant, RPK, last fall to help it realign its academic programs. The group led an analysis of which programs need more funding, are financially sound or that should be sunset, Marsden said.

The next phase is to examine which programs should be invested in and those that should be cut, Marsden said.

"That is a normal process that colleges should be going through all the time," he said. "It's just that at this particular institution, we haven't done it in a while."

The college is also looking to add 12 academic offerings such as engineering physics, health care administration and finance.

Decreasing enrollment without downsizing has led to current cuts

St. Norbert isn't alone. In April, Cardinal Stritch University, a private Catholic school near Milwaukee, announced it was closing at the end of the semester due to declining enrollment. In August, UW-Oshkosh announced layoffs and furloughs in order to address an $18 million budget shortfall. Its leaders cited a decline in state support and enrollment.

St. Norbert hasn't suffered the severe enrollment declines afflicting many other private institutions, according to federal education data. The full-time student base has hovered between 2,300 and 1,900 over the past 15 years.

But in 2022, enrollment dipped to 1,775 students and again this year to 1,750 students.

Marsden said the college has seen a 14% enrollment drop in the last decade.

"The number of faculty positions were not adjusted accordingly, and so it's an attempt to get everything in balance again," Marsden said.

Private colleges like St. Norbert rely heavily on tuition dollars since they don't receive state funding like Wisconsin's public universities do. For schools like St. Norbert, even a relatively small dip in enrollment can cause financial trouble.

St. Norbert College President Laurie Joyner, who is in her first year leading the school, told the Press-Gazette in September that she doesn't want to raise tuition, having done so last academic year.

The school has consistently kept expenses below revenue, running a deficit just once (in 2020) over the past decade, according to tax filings. Profits have ranged from $23 million to $7 million from 2007 to 2022.

