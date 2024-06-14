St. Michael woman named to 2024 class of Bush Fellows

Jun. 13—GRAND FORKS — Arlene Krulish of St. Michael, North Dakota, is among 24 regional leaders who have been named to the 2024 class of Bush Fellows, according to an announcement from the Bush Foundation, based in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Krulish and Frederick Edwards, Jr., of Fargo, are the only North Dakotans in the group. They are among the 582 applicants for this year's class, Krulish said.

A nurse and member of the Spirit Lake Nation, Krulish works in administration for the Indian Health Service, based in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and is committed to ending drug addiction in tribal communities.

Growing up on the Spirit Lake Reservation, Krulish saw the inadequacies of the health care system and its harmful effects on Indigenous communities.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at UND in 2001, she returned to her Spirit Lake Tribe, and has worked for decades to improve the quality of health care, and access to it, on the reservation, where recruiting and retaining qualified health professionals, notably in behavioral health, is especially challenging, she said.

With a focus on helping people overcome addiction, Krulish feels ready to lead this charge, drawing from both Western medicine and ceremonial practices.

"I have been attending ceremonies since I was 19, so about 37 years," she said. "I have a really strong belief that for a person to really beat addiction, they have to have a spiritual foundation."

Krulish has witnessed firsthand the positive effects on Indigenous people in treatment who pray and smudge, a ceremonial practice that involves burning sage, and who participate in traditional sweat lodge ceremonies, she said.

Through her two-year Bush Fellowship, Krulich plans to enroll this fall in an online nurse practitioner program at Herzing University, with a psychiatric mental health specialization, which, when completed, would make her the first nurse practitioner in the Spirit Lake Tribe, she said. Herzing University is based in Minneapolis.

Krulish, who has lived in St. Michael for all but 11 years of her life, has worked in clinics on the Spirit Lake and Standing Rock Indian reservations, she said. Last summer, she served as acting CEO at the drug dependency unit, an inpatient unit, at the Winnebago Indian Reservation in Nebraska.

The shortage of health care providers on Native American reservations is especially acute, she said.

"We do have a great need for help in the area of addiction," Krulich said, and her experience working with patients in Nebraska "is what has really pulled me in that direction."

Through her Bush Fellowship, she is also excited to gain mentorship and connect with other leaders and fellows leading similar change in their communities.

The other recently-named North Dakota Bush Fellow, Edwards, Jr., of Fargo, was raised in north Minneapolis where he lost loved ones to gun violence. He turned grief into poetry which he credits with saving his life, according to the Bush Foundation announcement.

After moving to North Dakota to attend college, he started a student-centered writing workshop program in Fargo Public Schools that is rooted in his vision to create an ecosystem of belonging for all youth.

Edwards plans to use his Bush Fellowship to study examples of oppressive systems and how to overcome them, and to earn a Ph.D. in educational leadership.