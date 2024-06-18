St. Michael man sentenced to 32 years in federal prison for role in three separate gun-related incidents

Jun. 17—GRAND FORKS — A St. Michael man was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison for his role in two non-fatal shootings and an assault while brandishing a firearm.

The sentencing was announced Monday, June 17, through a U.S. Attorney's Office District of North Dakota press release.

Nathaniel Patrick Azure, 21, was involved in a non-fatal shooting on Jan. 6, 2021, in Fort Totten; an assault while brandishing a firearm on May 21, 2022, in St. Michael; and another non-fatal shooting on May 22, 2022, in St. Michael.

Azure stood trial and was found guilty of six federal crimes in December.

Azure was sentenced to 10 years each for his two counts of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime, and seven years for one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime. His three counts for assault with a dangerous weapon were sentenced concurrently, so he will serve no additional time for these crimes, the release said.

Once released, Azure will be on supervised release for five years.

"This is a firm and fair sentence that will benefit public safety on Spirit Lake," said Mac Schneider, U.S. attorney for the district of North Dakota. "Defendants who use firearms to commit violence in tribal communities can count on becoming federal defendants in the District of North Dakota. Our office is committed to working with our tribal, federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to prosecute and deter violent crime in Indian country."

Azure is the last of four federal defendants to be sentenced for involvement in the three gun-related incidents. Azure's 25-year-old brother, Michael Al-Jerome Denne, pleaded guilty to his role in the 2021 shooting and was sentenced, the release said.

Dante Jerome Whitetail, a 21-year-old man from Minnewaukan, previously pleaded guilty for his role in the assault while brandishing a firearm and was sentenced. Skyla Kay Cavanaugh, a 23-year-old woman from St. Michael,

pleaded guilty to her role in the May 2022 shooting and was sentenced.