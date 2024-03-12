St. Michael Lutheran Church hosting free community meal Saturday

St. Michael Lutheran Church in Mifflin Village will host its free community meal 5 p.m. Saturday.

Following the meal at 6 p.m., music by Simply Annette & Company.

News in Brief
St. Michael Lutheran Church is located at 26 E Maine St., Ashland.

