St. Mary’s Steak Out Weekend to fund school’s structural improvements

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Mary’s Steak Out Weekend is almost here with events for the whole family!

The weekend consists of several events including Mix and Mingle, Kids Play Day and Steak Out:

Mix and Mingle: a ladies only cocktail tasting event featuring a craft cocktail competition among local bars — $50 tickets — at The Courtyard on Dauphin Thursday night

Kids Play Day: a community family fun day with inflatables, activity stations, food trucks and more — Free entry from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Steak Out: a party with a steak cooking competition where attendees can sample steaks and enjoy live music and drinks — $75 to $125 tickets (follows Kids Play Day)

Before Kids Play Day, there will be a memorial walk for a former St. Mary’s teacher who passed away.

“The first event’s going to be a memorial walk for our beloved preschool teacher from St. Mary’s, Lillis Lewis,” Steak Out Weekend Co-Chair Lindsey Binion said. “She passed away about four years ago, and we wanted to celebrate her life. We wanted to find a way to memorialize it. So we do a walk at the McGill-Toolen track, and we walk eight laps in memory of her eight years of service to St. Mary’s.”

Proceeds will go toward the school’s structural improvements.

“We’re using all this to support the infrastructure at Saint Mary’s,” Binion said. “It’s Alabama’s oldest private school, so we’re very proud of that history. But we also have a lot of maintenance that we need to do, and we want to get our kids in the best learning environment they can be.”

