St. Mary Catholic Central announces top 2024 graduates

MONROE — St. Mary Catholic Central High School announces its top 2024 graduates.

Goins

Name: Sierra Goins

Valedictorian

Parents: Tim and Kari Goins of LaSalle

Activities and honors: Student Council president; National Honor Society parliamentarian and tutor; Respect Life Club secretary; varsity softball; Guatemala service trip

Future plans: Study neuroscience and behavior (pre-medicine) at the University of Notre Dame

Smith

Name: Maureen Smith

Salutatorian

Parents: Todd and Becky Smith of Monroe

Activities and honors: Three-time cross country state qualifier; Respect Life Club president; National Honor Society president; Guatemala Christian service volunteer; Exchange Club Youth of the Month

Future plans: Study chemical engineering at Ohio University

Anderson

Name: Jillian Anderson

Parents: Scott and Laura Anderson of Carleton

Activities and honors: Student ambassador; National Honor Society; MHSAA Academic All-State; Kentucky service trip volunteer; varsity volleyball and All-Region and 2nd Team All-Conference honors

Future plans: Study business and entrepreneurship at Bowling Green State University

Carlton

Name: Macy Carlton

Parents: Christiaan and Stephanie Carlton of Monroe

Activities and honors: Student Prevention Leadership Team president; National Honor Society vice president; two-time Academic All State; Spanish Honor Society; varsity cross country, basketball and track & field

Future plans: Study kinesiology at the University of Tennessee

DeSarbo

Name: Leah DeSarbo

Parents: Sean and Rebecca DeSarbo of Monroe

Activities and honors: Two-year varsity soccer captain; two-year varsity volleyball team; 2023 homecoming queen; National Honor Society; Geek Squad; Student Prevention Leadership Team

Future plans: Study psychology/neuroscience at the University of Michigan

Lohmeyer

Name: Chloe Lohmeyer

Parents: Loren and Cheryl Lohmeyer of Monroe

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Student Prevention Leadership Team; Spanish Honor Society; Interact Club secretary; varsity soccer

Future plans: Study biology at Michigan State University

Niemiec

Name: Carrie Niemiec

Parents: John and Kyrsten Niemiec of Monroe

Activities and honors: Student Council vice president; National Honor Society co-public relations officer; November, 2023 Student of the Month; varsity cheerleader; Student Prevention Leadership Team

Future plans: Study biochemistry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Prohaska

Name: Margaret Prohaska

Parents: John and Bridget Prohaska of South Rockwood

Activities and honors: Student Council; Interact Club; National Honor Society; course awards in Honors Biology, Algebra 1, French 1, Saga of Our Salvation, French 2 and French 3; musical theater

Future plans: Study biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience at the University of Michigan

Ruhlig

Name: Ashley Ruhlig

Parents: Robert and Catherine Ruhlig of Carleton

Activities and honors: Varsity volleyball captain; varsity track captain; National Honor Society; Student Prevention Leadership Team; MHSAA volleyball third team All-state honors

Future plans: Study kinesiology at Michigan State University

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Younglove

Name: Rae Younglove

Parents: Aaron and Deirdre Younglove of Monroe

Activities and honors: Music theater; varsity track & field and cross country; National Honor Society secretary; Student Council; Spanish Honor Society

Future plans: Study sports management at the University of Michigan

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: St. Mary Catholic Central announces top 2024 graduates