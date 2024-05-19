St. Mary Catholic Central announces top 2024 graduates
MONROE — St. Mary Catholic Central High School announces its top 2024 graduates.
Name: Sierra Goins
Valedictorian
Parents: Tim and Kari Goins of LaSalle
Activities and honors: Student Council president; National Honor Society parliamentarian and tutor; Respect Life Club secretary; varsity softball; Guatemala service trip
Future plans: Study neuroscience and behavior (pre-medicine) at the University of Notre Dame
Name: Maureen Smith
Salutatorian
Parents: Todd and Becky Smith of Monroe
Activities and honors: Three-time cross country state qualifier; Respect Life Club president; National Honor Society president; Guatemala Christian service volunteer; Exchange Club Youth of the Month
Future plans: Study chemical engineering at Ohio University
Name: Jillian Anderson
Parents: Scott and Laura Anderson of Carleton
Activities and honors: Student ambassador; National Honor Society; MHSAA Academic All-State; Kentucky service trip volunteer; varsity volleyball and All-Region and 2nd Team All-Conference honors
Future plans: Study business and entrepreneurship at Bowling Green State University
Name: Macy Carlton
Parents: Christiaan and Stephanie Carlton of Monroe
Activities and honors: Student Prevention Leadership Team president; National Honor Society vice president; two-time Academic All State; Spanish Honor Society; varsity cross country, basketball and track & field
Future plans: Study kinesiology at the University of Tennessee
Name: Leah DeSarbo
Parents: Sean and Rebecca DeSarbo of Monroe
Activities and honors: Two-year varsity soccer captain; two-year varsity volleyball team; 2023 homecoming queen; National Honor Society; Geek Squad; Student Prevention Leadership Team
Future plans: Study psychology/neuroscience at the University of Michigan
Name: Chloe Lohmeyer
Parents: Loren and Cheryl Lohmeyer of Monroe
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Student Prevention Leadership Team; Spanish Honor Society; Interact Club secretary; varsity soccer
Future plans: Study biology at Michigan State University
Name: Carrie Niemiec
Parents: John and Kyrsten Niemiec of Monroe
Activities and honors: Student Council vice president; National Honor Society co-public relations officer; November, 2023 Student of the Month; varsity cheerleader; Student Prevention Leadership Team
Future plans: Study biochemistry at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Name: Margaret Prohaska
Parents: John and Bridget Prohaska of South Rockwood
Activities and honors: Student Council; Interact Club; National Honor Society; course awards in Honors Biology, Algebra 1, French 1, Saga of Our Salvation, French 2 and French 3; musical theater
Future plans: Study biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience at the University of Michigan
Name: Ashley Ruhlig
Parents: Robert and Catherine Ruhlig of Carleton
Activities and honors: Varsity volleyball captain; varsity track captain; National Honor Society; Student Prevention Leadership Team; MHSAA volleyball third team All-state honors
Future plans: Study kinesiology at Michigan State University
Name: Rae Younglove
Parents: Aaron and Deirdre Younglove of Monroe
Activities and honors: Music theater; varsity track & field and cross country; National Honor Society secretary; Student Council; Spanish Honor Society
Future plans: Study sports management at the University of Michigan
