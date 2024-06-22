St. Martin Parish home, business owners can apply for money for recent storm damage

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Cecilia Civic Center will serve as a natural disaster outreach center for individuals in the parish who need funding to rebuild their homes and businesses.

“When we open up any kind of disaster loan outreach center, we want that to be that one stop shop for disaster recovery,” Corey Williams, with the Small Business Administration, said.

Williams said people in St. Martin Parish who have experienced physical damage, home disasters or economic injury from the severe storms will be eligible for a loan.

“The customer service representative will then go over what’s called the fact sheet and it kind of details the repayment ability, the credit history required, the interest rates, as well as what they’re eligible for,” Williams said.

If accepted, homeowners can receive up to $500,000 to repair their destroyed real estate, with an additional $100,000 to repair personal property. Business owners or private non-profit organizations can borrow up to $2 million. Williams said the earlier people apply, the sooner they can receive money.

“We have a completed application for homeowners and renters,” Williams said. “It’s about a 7-to-10-day turnaround, and then for more of our less complex business entities such as a sole proprietorship or sole member LLC, we’re aiming for about 10 to 14 days for that homeowner that may have been impacted in St. Martin Parish by the tornado.”

Starting on Monday, the outreach center will be open to the public. The disaster declaration application can be found here.

