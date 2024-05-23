St. Martin Parish in cleanup process following severe weather

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — It has been over a week since severe storms tore through parts of Acadiana, with one of the hardest hit areas being St. Martin Parish. Parish President Pete Delcambre said cleanup is underway as the community looks to get back to normal.

“We have things in process. [We are] in it until we finish it,” Delcambre said.

Governor Landry declares state of emergency following deadly storms

Following a week of severe weather, a state of emergency declaration was signed by Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry for the parish. Delcambre said FEMA will not help in disaster relief because the damage was done in a smaller region which does not qualify. This means the relief will come from the state only. Delcambre said he tips his hat to Landry for the help his office is providing.

“He is helping us with the 75 25% match,” Delcambre said. “We match 25%. The state will come up with 75%.”

Delcambre admires the community’s response to help one another. He reminds everyone to put all debris to the side of the road for pickup. If you are unable to transport debris, there are organizations who have been willing to help.

“There are numbers that can be called that that may be able to assist these individuals that that will quite reach the threshold that the parish or the state would be able to do at this time,” Delcambre said.

Delcambre said a contractor has been hired to help with the cleanup process and will begin soon to get the community back to before. If you are in need of assistance, contact local authorities to guide you to the help you need.

