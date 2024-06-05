St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School in Hagerstown finishes final year after archdiocese pulls funding

After nearly 70 years in the Hagerstown community, St. Maria Goretti Catholic High School completes its final academic year this week due to financial issues.

Educating ninth through 12th graders since 1955, the coeducational, private school lost the financial support of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, causing it to permanently close, said Lauren Robinson, director of marketing for the archdiocese. The school told students and families in September that this would be its final academic year.

Graduation was May 24 with all students finishing by Wednesday. Friday is the last day for most faculty, and administrators will stay on until June 28.

“Given the ongoing challenges to advance the school toward a sustainable enrollment and philanthropy model, the Archdiocese is no longer able to continue to bridge the increasing gap between annual operating expenses and revenue,” the school said in a statement to its community in September.

Over the years, the archdiocese provided the institution with over $8.5 million in hopes of sustainability, including over $1.1 million just last year, according to the school. For 2022, St. Maria Goretti had a net budget deficit of $613,125.

Enrollment has seen a sharp decline. During 2017-18, there were 219 students enrolled, the peak of the decade. The 2023-24 academic year had 147, a 33% decrease.

The lease on the academic building ends July 31, while St. Anne’s Catholic Church owns the gym, said Amy Summers, principal of St. Maria Goretti and St. Mary’s Catholic School, which serves prekindergarten through eighth grade in Hagerstown. The school facility’s annual rent was $320,832.90, according to St. Maria Goretti.

Students shared their disappointment as the final weeks of the academic year approached, reflecting on the strong community the school created.

“We are really a tight-knit community,” said Abby Chappell, valedictorian of the Class of 2024. “I met the most amazing people there. I really cherish the friendships and the people I met at St. Maria Goretti.”

Another one of this year’s graduates, Aleksandra Miskowski, said: “It was very upsetting for the students to hear of the school’s closing, but it was especially upsetting to some close family friends who were also alumni. At first, everyone, including myself, held out hope there was something we could do.”

During its final year, the high school allowed some students to spend days shadowing other private or public schools to prepare them for what comes next, Summers said. St. Maria Goretti also helped students meet the curriculum requirements of the new schools by allowing them to take extra courses that weren’t needed under their previous curriculum.

Other students, such as Miskowski, were given the opportunity to graduate early.

“Despite feeling upset, I was very excited when the possibility of graduating a year early was offered to me,” she said. “I made that possibility reality as I worked the last few months of school. It was hard, but the school community was always supportive and helped me wherever they could.”

This year’s senior class had 24 of 37 students taking Advanced Placement classes, while at least half of them took dual enrollment courses, Summers said.

“These classes have pushed me and helped me get better …” Chappell said. “I am grateful to finish my final year of high school at Goretti, but my heart goes out to the underclassmen who can’t.”

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s human resources department is working closely with St. Maria Goretti faculty and staff to find employment at other Catholic schools in the archdiocese. Most teachers have transitioned to St. Mary’s Catholic School, moved to other schools or retired, and only two teachers are looking for placement, Summers said. The 149-year-old St. Mary’s has 191 students enrolled, according to its website.

The high school’s closure comes on the heels of the archdiocese releasing its final plan to cut Baltimore parishes. The plan preserves some of the historic and beloved churches that diocesan officials earlier proposed closing or repurposing. Still, other landmark parishes such as St. Vincent de Paul in downtown Baltimore, St. Ann in East Baltimore Midway and St. Pius X in Towson will be repurposed. The final plan will result in 23 parishes and 30 worship sites.

The school’s cut in support from the archdiocese can be attributed to the decreasing Catholic population, said Thomas Gaunt, executive director of the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate.

In 1980, 69% of the U.S. Catholic population was in the Northeast, which includes Maryland, and the Midwest, with the remaining 31% residing in the American West and South, according to a 2021 study done by Georgetown University. By 2019, the West and South became the dominant regions for the Catholic population at 53%.

Due to this national trend, many Catholic entities such as churches and private schools in the Northeast region have closed or merged, the study says.

“Churches stay the same, but people move. The Catholic population is always moving, and their support follows them,” Gaunt said. “We believe the Catholic population is leaving the northeast areas like Maryland because they are finding jobs in other places.”

The broader issue regarding the funding of Catholic schools is that tuition alone does not cover operating expenses, said Greg Farno, the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s chancellor of education.

Tuition at St. Maria Goretti was $16,550 for last academic year, an increase from $14,375 in 2018, according to the school. Many of the students at St. Maria Goretti received some type of tuition assistance, Farno said.

He pointed out that unlike public schools, private Catholic schools must fundraise to “bridge the gap between tuition income and operating costs.”

“With operating costs continuing to increase, bridging the gap becomes more challenging for Catholic schools,” Farno sad in a statement.

