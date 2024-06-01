St. Lucie sheriff's deputy arrested on charges of battery and making false statement

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson announces the arrest of Randy Walker, an eight-year deputy who was taken into custody Saturday June 1, 2014 on one count of battery and one count of falsifying an official statement made by a public servant.

A St. Lucie County Deputy was arrested Saturday on charges of battery and falsifying an official statement made by a public servant during an inquiry, Sheriff Keith Pearson announced.

Randy Walker, an eight-year deputy with the Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on two warrants related to an arrest he was involved with April 2 and his use of force during the incident, Pearson said in a video message Saturday.

“In this instance, there was never a complaint of excessive force. This was the result of our internal review process, which includes the review of video from body-worn cameras,” Pearson said. “As all use-of-force incidents are internally reviewed per our policy. The supervisors and peers present concluded his actions that day were excessive and not the conduct we expect from our deputies.”

Sheriff’s officials turned the query over to their Criminal Investigations Division and began working with state prosecutors in securing the battery and false statements arrest warrants that were signed by a judge, Pearson said.

Arrest records show Circuit Judge Michael Linn signed the warrants May 30. The felony false statement charge is related to the April 2 incident report Walker completed, Pearson added.

With Walker’s arrest, his administrative leave has been changed to unpaid leave “pending a notice of termination.”

“I feel the need to act swift with this matter … His actions, had it not been for the other deputies present coming forward, and the body worn cameras all deputies wear, could have gone unreported or without consequence,” Pearson said. “The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are among the best. But like all professions, incidents like this casts a shadow on all the greatness they do.”

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Veteran St. Lucie County deputy faces battery, false statement charges