St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant to conduct routine testing of siren system noon Thursday

The St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant will conduct its quarterly testing of the outdoor warning sirens at noon Thursday.

All 91 sirens within 10 miles of the plant's emergency planning zone will sound for one minute, according to a St. Lucie County news release.

The nuclear power plant, is on Hutchinson Island in Jensen Beach. It comprises two units, put into service in 1976 and 1983, respectively.

What would a siren warning sound like for a real nuclear accident?

Before and after the alarm, an announcement would be broadcast on the public-address system: "This is a test." In the case of an emergency, the alarms would sound for five minutes, with instructions following on local radio and television stations.

On rare occasions, sirens may occasionally be triggered by lightning or electrical storms, according to the Florida Power & Light Co. website.

When do nuclear power siren tests take place?

FPL tests the sirens on the first Thursday of March, June, September and December. This year, however, the sirens were tested Feb. 13 in addition to March 7.

