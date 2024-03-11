St. Lucie County Sheriff's Marine Unit deputy injured Saturday when thrown from boat

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Saturday when he was thrown from his Marine Unit vessel, according to sheriff’s officials.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday a male deputy who officials did not identify suffered “serious but non-life-threatening” injuries “consistent with being struck by engine propellers,” sheriff’s officials posted to Facebook.

The injured deputy was transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

“We are currently working with (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission) to determine the cause of this incident,” sheriff’s officials posted, “but our initial findings suggest that the vessel may have struck a passing/rogue wave.”

On Monday, FWC officials stated that the deputy "was on patrol when he was ejected from his vessel."

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook post didn’t identify where the incident happened and Tonya Woodworth, St. Lucie County sheriff’s spokesperson, did not return a message from TCPalm Monday.

Sheriff’s officials reported that “good Samaritans” who witnessed the deputy fall from his boat took “immediate, life-saving actions” to assist him.

U. S. Coast Guard officials also responded, along with the St. Lucie County Fire District.

