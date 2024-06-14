St. Lucie County beach with horse access to close for a year, equestrian program relocated

FORT PIERCE — A public beach that allows equestrian access on North Hutchinson Island will be closing for about a year starting Monday, St. Lucie County announced earlier this month.

The closure of the beach access at Frederick Douglas Memorial Park is scheduled to last until May 13, 2025, as the county Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department renovates its entrance and parking lot, according to a news release.

The county will pave the existing dirt access road and parking area at the park and improve drainage along the during this closure.

The park, located at 3600 South Ocean Drive, is the county’s only equestrian-access beach park and one of the few places in Florida that allows horseback riding on the beach, according to the release.

All equestrian activities will be relocated to John Brooks Park, located at 3300 S Ocean Drive, until the Frederick Douglas park reopens.

It is the second county-controlled waterfront park to close in recent weeks, after North Causeway Island Park closed last month amid construction of the new North Causeway Bridge.

Wicker Perlis is TCPalm's Watchdog Reporter for St. Lucie County. You can reach him at wicker.perlis@tcpalm.com and 504-331-0516.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Frederick Douglas beach access will close until May, horses relocated