St. Louis residents clean up after car windows smashed on Magnolia Avenue

ST. LOUIS — Several cars have had their windows smashed on Magnolia Avenue near Hortus Court in St. Louis. In a video by a FOX 2 photographer, broken glass can be seen on the ground, indicating damage.

Police confirmed that around 5:30 a.m. on June 2, they responded to Magnolia Avenue for a report of someone breaking into vehicles.

While the majority of the cars have windows broken on the side facing the interior of the street, some vehicles have damage on both sides. A crowd has gathered, and affected car owners are currently taking photos of the damage and cleaning up the mess.

This is a developing story, and FOX 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the South Patrol Division Station at 314-444-0100.

