St. Louis police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after Soulard robbery

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two suspects from a recent Soulard robbery who are considered “armed and dangerous.”

The robbery happened just after midnight Saturday in the 2300 block of South 12th Street.

Investigators say at least one suspect approached the victim and asked him for the time. As the victim was checking the time, the suspect pulled out a gun and announced the robbery.

The suspect reportedly took off with the victim’s wallet and cell phone. It’s believed the suspect then entered a gray SUV and took off with another driver, who then went eastbound on Shenandoah Avenue.

SLMPD released surveillance photos of two wanted suspects and the vehicle believed to be linked to the robbery.

If you have any relevant information or know of the suspects’ whereabouts, contact SLMPD at 314-444-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

