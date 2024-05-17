St. Louis Park High School teacher on leave after 'serious misconduct' allegations

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Louis Park High School teacher was put on administrative leave Friday after "serious misconduct" allegations.

According to St. Louis Park Public Schools officials, the high school was informed of a "concerning" social media post which alleged "serious misconduct" involving a school employee.

"We immediately reported the social media post to the St. Louis Park Police Department and the employee was placed on administrative leave. We will work cooperatively with the police in this matter," St. Louis Park High School said in a statement to FOX 9.

St. Louis Park police identified the employee as a teacher in a press release on Friday.

Police said they received a report from St. Louis Park Public Schools regarding a social media post which alleged "serious misconduct" of a St. Louis Park High School teacher. Authorities have opened an investigation into the allegations.

School officials say they currently don't have any information "connecting the situation" to St. Louis Park Public Schools.

"Our top priority is the well-being of our staff and students. We encourage any staff or students who are in need of support to reach out to our school counselors and social workers," the statement from the school continued.

A message was sent by school officials to students' families, informing them of the incident. The message states that if a student has something to report regarding the situation, the school has asked them to share the information with the police or school administration.

St. Louis Park police said they encourage anyone with information on the alleged misconduct to contact them at 952-924-2618.

School officials and police did not provide any further details on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

St. Louis Park Public Schools full statement to FOX 9

St. Louis Park Public Schools full message to students' families

