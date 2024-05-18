St. Louis officer suffers eye injury while attempting to arrest suspect

ST. LOUIS – An officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department suffered a serious eye injury while attempting to arrest a suspect Friday evening.

SLMPD reports that the injured officer was a 55-year-old with 17 years of law enforcement service.

One teenage girl and one woman were eventually arrested in the altercation that led to the officer’s injury. It all unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Carter Avenue in St. Louis’ Penrose neighborhood.

According to a SLMPD crime summary report, officers initially responded to a disturbance call and learned of a physical altercation between two unknown women. As an officer separated both women, a teenage suspect ran toward the situation. Police believed this was “an attempt to become involved in another physical altercation,” according to the report.

The officer grabbed the teenage suspect and attempted to detain her, though she reportedly resisted arrest. Moments later, another suspect grabbed the officer from behind and began pulling him away from the teenager. The older suspect, a 35-year-old woman, allegedly grabbed a flashlight from the officer’s duty belt and struck him in the face several times.

Some point later, the teenage suspect and the older suspect were taken into custody.

The injured officer, meanwhile, was rushed to a hospital. He is being treated for a serious injury to his left eye.

The teenage suspect was sent to a juvenile facility on pending charges of assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and attempting to escape from custody. The 35-year-old suspect was booked into jail on pending charges of assault of a law enforcement officer and interfering with an officer.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

