St. Louis murder trial of former cop nears conclusion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the St. Louis murder trial of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man after a chase nearly six years ago.

Both sides in the first-degree murder trial of Jason Stockley were summarizing their cases Wednesday to Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson, who will decide the matter instead of a jury. It's unknown when Wilson will rule.

Stockley testified Tuesday that he saw a gun in 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith's hand before the high-speed chase that preceded him killing Smith. Stockley said he perceived Smith to be an imminent threat.

Prosecutors allege that Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car after shooting him.